MAIDEN, Darnell A.



61, of Dayton peacefully passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born November 19, 1959, and served a full tour in the Army. He is survived by his wife, 1 brother, 2 sisters, many more loving family and friends. Visitation 1:00 - 1:45 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd. Private graveside service Dayton National Cemetery.



