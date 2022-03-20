MAIDEN, Lizzie J.



Lizzie J. Maiden, age 86, of Dayton, OH, and Frakes, KY, went home to be with her Lord on March 14, 2022, and reunited with her many loved ones. Lizzie was born on February 22, 1936, to Henry and Mattie Jackson in Pruden, Tennessee. She learned from an early age that life was not always easy. Her father Henry was killed in the coal mines when she was just three years old, and Lizzie lived much of her young life with her aunt, uncle and cousins who she grew very close to. It was during this time that she learned to appreciate the simple things in life which she remained focused on throughout her lifetime.



In January, 1957, Lizzie married Donald Maiden from Pearl, KY. Over the years they were blessed with three sons, Timothy, Wendell and Randy and the house soon filled with baseballs, fishing poles and childhood arguments. Lizzie was a wonderful wife and mother and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved quilting and crocheting but most of all she loved taking her boys to the park on Sundays, watching them play baseball or fish, playing Bingo and vacationing with the family in her beloved Kentucky. Her proudest moments were watching her boys become the men they grew to be. Lizzie's sole focus was her family, and she cherished the memories they had together.



This love of family soon extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It wasn't long before "Granny" was spoiling the grandchildren – taking them on trips to the store for some candy and returning with a bagful of goodies. She loved watching them grow and hearing about their lives. Her greatest treasures were the photos given to her of all the "little ones" to share with friends and family. In later years, Lizzie and Donald spent much of their time in Kentucky where they enjoyed sitting on their porch, chatting with family and friends and listening to the sounds of the mountains.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy (Cheryl); daughter-in-law Jackie Maiden; granddaughters Heather (Kenneth) Antaramian and Kelsey (Wade) Bunn and her seven great-grandchildren, Jada, Alayah, Kyla, Chandler, Dominic, Acen and Baylor and many other friends and relatives. Lizzie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Donald; sons Wendell and Randall; grandson Dean and parent's Henry and Mattie.



Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Maiden Family Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky, with Rev. Bernley Lambdin officiating.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Dayton for the care and compassion they provided during this difficult time. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider a



donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Lizzie's memory. www.hospiceofdayton.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Maiden family.

