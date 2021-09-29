MAIER, Jack Kenneth



84, of Springfield, passed away September 26, 2021, in his home. He was born June 1, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Juliette (Flannery) and Robert Maier. Jack was the owner operator of Maier's



Service Company HVAC. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gerry (Whiting); two sons, Richard (Roxane) and



Michael both of Springfield. He is survived by four granddaughters and four grandsons. He will be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Pat Whiting of Springfield and Charles and Lynn Whiting of Evergreen, CO. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his fur babies, Hanna, Chelsea and Maggie. Jack loved hot rods, wood working, rock and roll and fast dancing. Jack was a Navy veteran serving as a Corpsman. Jack always had a smile, a heart of gold, and was always willing to help in any way he could. During the last week of his life, he was cared for by Crossroads Hospice who were very caring and helpful. On his last day and hour, he was cared for by his



"adopted" granddaughter, STNA Shelby Webb and his granddaughter, Casey Maier. The care they showed him was amazing, knowing how they were hurting. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Juliette and Robert and his in-laws,



Stanley and Mary Whiting. Family and friends may call at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, German Township EMS or the Clark County Humane Society.

