MAINE, Daniel H.



62, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Daniel was born December 30, 1959, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James and Caroline (Gaver) Maine. He was a 1980 graduate of Northwestern High School and retired from Scarff's Nursery after 33 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching all sporting events for Northwestern High School and Wittenberg University. He also loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. Daniel was very passionate about raising money for the Alzheimer's Association, winning several awards for his work. The family would like to give a special thanks to Jeff Hobby for his friendship to Daniel over the years. Survivors include four siblings, Linda Burke, Bo (Audrey) Maine, Tad Maine and Jill Maine; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 29 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley.

