MAINE, Lois

Age 74, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born December 19, 1946, in Honolulu, HI, the daughter of Clifford and Katherine (Fernandez-Moscato) VanArsdale. She was a lifelong member at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is survived by one daughter and spouse, Katherine Campbell (Gregg Cottrill), Springfield; special friend, Lori Mershon; one granddaughter, Staci & Kevin Wisma; one great-grandson, Preston; one brother, Clifford VanArsdale, Springfield; one niece, Dawn VanArsdale and her devoted dog, Izzy. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations can be made to the Clark County Dog Shelter. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

