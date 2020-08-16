MAINOUS, Elmo C. Elmo C. Mainous, a United States Korean War veteran who was adored by many friends and family, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at age 91, from complications related to pneumonia. Elmo was born on July 14, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, where except for his time serving in the Korean War, he lived all of his life. He was the first-born son of Hubert W. Mainous and Fannie G. Flannery Mainous and had three siblings, an older sister, Joyce, and a younger twin brother and sister, Elgene and Electa. Elmo graduated from Hamilton High School in 1947. After he graduated, he worked for three years as a surveyor's assistant for the Hamilton engineering department. In 1950, he was called into service and joined the United States Army as a corporal. After completing tank training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was deployed to serve in the Korean War where he was a radio operator in an artillery division. When he returned to Hamilton, he served an additional five years in the Army Reserves. After returning from the Korean War, Elmo worked at Champion Paper Company in Hamilton, Ohio, for almost 44 years until he retired in 1996. He was a well-known and active member of his community and a proud veteran who was involved in many military organizations. After being pursued for several years by the Hamilton Memorial Parade Committee to serve as the Grand Marshall in the annual parade, Elmo finally agreed and was the Grand Marshall of the Hamilton Memorial Parade in 2013. He was a humble person and not comfortable in the spotlight, but proud and honored to be the 2013 Grand Marshall, an event that was a highlight of his later years. Elmo is survived by his sister, Mrs. Joyce Suenobu, his brother, Dr. Elgene G. Mainous, and two close cousins, Mr. George Mainous and Mr. Robert Mainous (and their families), as well as many extended family and friends, including his beloved chihuahua, Baby. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Electa Helen Mainous Robertson, and his favorite Uncle Earl Mainous and other close late members of the Mainous family. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elmo's memory to the American Veterans (AMVETS) Post OH-1983, 914 Ross Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. (513) 863-4888. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

