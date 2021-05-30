MAJORS, Bracy E.



Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for five days. He was born May 3, 1932 in Dover, Tennessee, and moved to Ohio when he was four years old. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School Class of 1950, then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served on the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. Midway, before being honorably discharged. Bracy was employed as a machine operator at Sorg Paper Company retiring in 1977. During that time he also owned and operated several gas stations in the Middletown area. He was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God. After retiring, he and Mary wintered in Florida for many years. He loved horses and horse shows, and he also had a great sense of humor. Preceding him in death were his father, Rev. Cecil Majors; his mother, Carlene Bogard; his step-mother who raised him, Nan Majors; one brother, Cleo; half-sister, Wanda Pierson; and half-brother, Donald Majors. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Majors; two daughters,



Debra (Mark) Agee and Lori A. (Mark) Weaver; one son; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Glen "Smittie" (Jane) Majors; brother-in-law, Thomas (Theresa) Pierson; special friend, Dora Haddix Sebastian; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 12:00-noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Collins officiating. The church and family request that masks be worn and that everyone practice social distancing during the visitation and service. Private family interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

