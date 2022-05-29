MALLO, JUSTINE

MALLO (Toney), Justine August 3, 1923 ~ May 18, 2022 (age 98)



Justine was born on August 3, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, to Mary (nee McCray) and John Toney. She was a 1941 graduate of College Corner Union School and maintained close ties with the school and its history. She is the beloved wife of the late M.A. Mallo, a local veterinarian who went simply by "Doc" to those who knew him. Justine and Doc were married on June 20, 1942, after her first year at college. Together, they raised two children, Toney and Melissa. Justine enjoyed active involvement in her community. She attended College Corner United Methodist Church and was also a volunteer with the Auxiliary of McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital serving for many years in the Same-Day Surgery department. Justine will be remembered for her bright spirit, her deep love for family, and her great enjoyment (and talent) of cooking.



Justine is the beloved wife of M.A. Mallo; devoted mother of the late Toney Mallo and Melissa (Mike) Sims; loving grandmother of Jeff (Nancy) Sims and Jennifer (Brian) Woods and great-grandmother of Jared Sims and Cameron Woods; dear aunt to several nieces and nephews; and treasured friend to many. Justine was preceded in death by her adoring parents Mary and John, her beloved husband Doc, her dear son Toney, and loving siblings Robert, Rosemary and John.



A memorial service for Justine will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:00 am at the College Corner United Methodist Church (89 Church St. West College Corner, IN). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to College Corner Union School at 230 Ramsey St. College Corner, OH 45003; Play in the Park at 206 Union St. West College Corner, IN 47003; or College Corner United Methodist Church at 89 Church St. West College Corner, IN 47003.

