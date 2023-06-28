Malone (Hines), Cynthia Jean



Malone, Cynthia Jean, 70 of Springfield passed away June 23, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cynthia is walking with Jesus after departing this world. Born May 5, 1953, in Worthington, she grew up in South Charleston as a member of the South Charleston Methodist Church. She fondly remembered her childhood in the tight-knit community. Cynthia and Tim met in 1976. She was a most loving wife. They were married for nearly 45 years since September 9, 1978, and spent those years building their family in Springfield. Cynthia graduated from Southeastern High School. She attended Bluffton College, The Ohio State University, and graduated from Wright State University, earning her master's degree in social work. She then began to serve the community through her work at the Springfield Drug and Alcohol Council. Cynthia later chose to devote all her time to raising and caring deeply for her three children. Cynthia was an active volunteer, supporting the activities of her children throughout each chapter of their lives. She filled the family home with joy and the sounds of her playing hymns on the piano. Cynthia always kept relationships with family and friends a priority. She was often the one to reach out and check in with others. As her children grew and moved away from Ohio, Cynthia enjoyed taking time to visit them and she cherished time with her grandson. Cynthia was part of a group of friends that cared and watched over each other on a daily basis, no matter the circumstances. Cynthia was a member of Southgate Baptist Church, though she had been unable to attend since 2020 due to health issues. She remained close with her church community group and cherished those friendships and their fellowship. She is survived by her husband, Tim Malone; their three children, Kate Malone, Erin Nimmo (James), and Sean Malone; her grandson, Seamus Nimmo; her brother, David Hines (Vicky); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Paul and Ruth (Morton) Hines. Services to honor Cynthia will be Monday, July 3, 2023, at 12:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions are requested St. Jude's Research Hospital, Springfield Cancer Center, or your favorite charity. Burial to follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





