MALONE, David Randall



Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 16, 1935, to the late Howard and Julia Malone in Dayton. He graduated from Fairview High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed and retired from the City of Dayton after 36 years of service. He served as a Reserve Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for 59 years, and also served with Box 21. He was a member of Millenium Lodge # 779 F. & A. M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine Temple and the Sons of American Revolution. As well as his parents, David is preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Mulvaney. Survived by the love of his life Emilia, son Randall (Jamie) Malone of CO, daughter Cathy (Lou) Tanczer of CO, 2 grandsons David and Louie Tanczer. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11am until time of service. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio in Dave's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

