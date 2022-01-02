MALONE, Kevin Neal



Passed away on December 22nd at 10:38 p.m. at the



University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City surrounded by his



beloved daughter, Harper Lee, his mother, Cari, and his former wife and life-long friend,



Kristin Adams.



Kevin was born to Cari (Carolyn Jean Jones) Malone and David Lee Malone on May 8th 1965 in Iowa City. He was a 1983 graduate of Iowa City West High School.



More than anything Kevin was a gifted musician. He started singing in the Iowa City Boys Choir at a young age. He sang and played drums in the Iowa City School District music



programs. Master of the guitar, drums, and almost any other instrument you gave him, Kevin is best known for his soulful ballads on his acoustic guitar.



Kevin lived most of his adult life in Minneapolis, and Ohio. He played in several bands over his lifetime predominantly The Love Cowboys and Cloudsplitter, who recorded our family's



favorite album, Songs for Elva. His most recent work was a CD he made with his good friend, Rick Olson, called Velocipedes.



Kevin Malone was a good friend to many, a backyard bard, a pool shark, and an incredibly charming dude.



Kevin is survived by his daughter, Harper Lee Malone of Minneapolis; his mother, Cari Malone of Iowa City; sister Bridget Malone (Vanessa Lowe) of Coralville, IA; his sister



Ramona Black (Joe Callahan) of Winchester, MA; his brother Sean (Frannie) Malone and their children, Nathan and Betty, of Iowa City; his aunts Mary (Malone) Fuhrmeister of North Liberty, Betty (Malone) Holloway of Cedar Rapids, and Pat Jones of Iowa City; and numerous sweet cousins.



Two celebrations of life are being planned, one in Oxford, Ohio, on his birthday weekend around May 8th, 2022, and



another in Iowa City the weekend of 4th of July, 2022.



Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

