X

MANCE, Tommie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MANCE, Tommie Lee

Tommie Lee Mance, was born July 22, 1933, in Chattanooga, TN. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Joseph and her mother Anna Ruth

Ballard. Tommie passed away peacefully February 29, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Due to COVID-19 social distancing a memorial service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm via Zoom or call-in. Contact George Mance at 614-551-9124 or Deloris Hammond at 330-808-3055 for service information. Your

patience during these times has been greatly appreciated as we find ways to celebrate her life.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.