Manchester, Floyd L



89, of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2024 in Florida with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor, in 2016; and son-in-law, Keith Wade, in 2022. He is survived by his children: David (Jeannie) Manchester, Debbie (Randy) Ekberg, Cheryl Wade, Larry (Cathy) Manchester, Pamela (Stephan) Frederickson, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral service will be held 11 am Thursday, September 19, 2024 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907.



