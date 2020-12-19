MANGUS, Elvira M.



"Vera"



Elvira M. "Vera" Mangus, 91, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on July 29, 1929, a first generation American born to parents, Angelo and Rose (Forni) Rossi, who were Italian immigrants. Vera had worked as a cook for Capozzi's Restaurant for 25 years. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Vera devoted her life to raising her six children after the loss of her husband. Mrs. Mangus is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Mangus & Theresa Mangus; sons, Edward Mangus, David



(Jennifer) Mangus & Mark (Dawn) Mangus; brothers, Arthur Rossi & Nunzio (Laurel) Rossi; grandchildren, Shay (Jessica) Burnett, Justin (Sara) Burnett, Aaron Terrill, Tyler Terrill,



Jeremy (Michelle) Mangus, Darcie Smith, Megan (Richard)



Taylor, Jozi Mangus & Alexandria Mangus; and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph L. Mangus; son, Kenneth Mangus; parents; sister, Rachel Diorio; brother, Anthony Rossi; and great-grandchildren, Addison Burnett & Miles Taylor. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.). Masks are required for all those attending visitation and Mass and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com