MANN, Kenneth E. "Sammy"



Age 83, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and was a board member for the Wilbur Wright Athletic Hall of Fame. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service with 34 years of service. Ken was a member of the Milton Athletic Club. He was an avid softball player and enjoyed watching Dayton Dragons baseball and U.D. Flyers basketball. He is survived by his son: Steven (Ginger) Mann, daughters: Cathy (Mark) Dillon, Cindy (Mike) Siler, grandchildren: Joel (Morgan), Jaime (Ian), Corey, Jana (Ryan), Colin, Kyra, Alex, great-grandson: Hudson, sisters: Norma Jean (Robert) Luneke, Karen Mann, brother: Norman (Barbara) Mann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Nancy (Valentine) Mann and parents: Leonard and Reba (O'Brien) Mann. Funeral



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Ken and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

