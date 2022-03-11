Hamburger icon
MANN, Norma

MANN, Norma L. Pierson

Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Bethany Village where she had resided for several years. She was born April 6, 1931, in Jamestown, the daughter of Ervie and Burgene (Leach) Troute.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband: J.D. Mann and her brother: William Troute.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Steven Pierson and Karen Sherlock of Dayton; sister-in-law: Betty Troute and nieces: Linda Schad; Nancy (Paul) Volpe and Marcia (Corey) Adams.

Norma worked at Greene County Juvenile Court for 30 years until she retired. In 1960, she became a single-mom and

dedicated her life to assuring that her son had an opportunity to succeed at anything he attempted. She worked hard on that goal and never failed once.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

She will be buried privately at Silvercreek Cemetery, per her wishes.

Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia).

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

