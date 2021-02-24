MANNING, Dorothy E.



Age 90, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2021. She was born in Cerro Gordo, Illinois, on April 4, 1930, the daughter of Wilbur and Mary Born. Being a large part of her life, Dorothy was a lifelong member of First Christian, having taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for many years. Dorothy was also a proud member of Good Samaritan Outreach where she was a tutor. In her spare time,



she enjoyed sewing and had worked in a bridal shop at one time. She also loved to travel and was proud to have hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon at age 71. Dorothy retired from Credit Life in the word processing department. She was



preceded in death by her parents; husband John E. Manning, Jr.; daughter-in-law Becky Jo Manning; and three nephews. Survivors include her children Todd A. (Chae) Manning,



Mary E. (Dennis) Manning-Blazey and Thomas Manning; grandchildren Joseph Manning, Kelly Manning and Katy (Nate) Turner; and five nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to First Christian Church or Brookdale Hospice. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



