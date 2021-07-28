MANNS, George M.



Age 78, a resident of Lebanon, OH, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 23, 2021.



George is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Kelly Manns; children, Susan Nickerson (David), Steven Manns, Beth Burke (Cassidy); siblings, Loretta Manns and Glenn Manns; 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Born on June 10, 1943, in Beavercreek, Ohio, to the late Hershel Manns and Mary Manns nee Delker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Gerald and Gary Manns.



A visitation will be held from 1-3 PM on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. There will be no services following.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.



The family of George wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to his neighbor, Tasha, who was his "adopted" daughter.



Online condolences and memories of George can be shared to the family by visiting www.springgrove.org.



Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati.

