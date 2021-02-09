MANTIA, Jerome



71, of Dayton, died on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Jerry is



survived by brothers, Michael, Ralph, and Tony; nephews, Mark, Matt, Ralph Jr., Tony, and David; nieces, Maria, Kim, Kerry and Amy. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 11th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 East 2nd St., Dayton. Family will greet friends 9:30am until time of Mass on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at



Calvary Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Old Troy Pike, Dayton, OH 45424. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.

