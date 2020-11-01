MANTIS,



Clarence Louis "Lou"



Lou Mantis, 97, of Naples, FL, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at Terracina Grand Assisted



Living of natural causes.



Lou was born Jan. 24th, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, where he met his wife, Betty. They were high school sweethearts and their love affair lasted over 70 years. They celebrated 68 years of marriage.



Lou was a WWII Veteran. He served in the US Navy from 1942-46. He enlisted entering the V5 Navy Flight Program. The program was disbanded and he then became a parachute rigger.



Lou was a member of the IBEW, Local 82. He was V.P. and co-owner of Turner Electric.



Lou was a member of the Dayton Valley of The Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, since 1951.



Lou is survived by his sons, Kelly Mantis (wife Debbie) Scott Mantis (wife Pat); grandchildren; Jennifer Mantis, Nick



Mantis, Casey Mantis, Lisa (Mantis) Welstead (husband



Daniel) and great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Hudson & Mercy Welstead.



Lou was predeceased by his wife, Betty (Gaines), father Thomas Saunders Mantis, his mother Virginia (Brumagen) Mantis, his brother Bill, sisters; Ann (Payne), Margaret (Sachsel) and his daughter of three months, Julie Kay Mantis



Lou was a loving, caring Father, Father-in-Law, Son, brother, Uncle, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend to many.



Lou was an exemplary Christian role model with integrity, honesty and loving guidance. God has opened the gate for



a shining star!



To leave a Remembrance of Lou, please go to



www.forevermissed.com/clarence-louis-mantis