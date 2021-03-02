MANZO,



Antonio Michele



Age 80, of Kettering passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Kettering Hospital on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



Antonio is survived by his



loving wife of 60 years, Maria Manzo, where they married in Italy. Survived by their three children, Mary Manzo-Morrison (husband Chris



Morrison), Linda Manzo-Koeller (Tom Burkhardt) and son Anthony Manzo



(wife Robyn), grandchildren Matthew Morrison (wife Kaleigh), Andrea Morrison-Rueve (husband Christopher Rueve), Kevin Morrison, Lindsay, Sean, and Riley Koeller, Tristano, Dominic, and Elliana Manzo. Great-grandchildren Emma and Brady Rueve. Also, brothers-in-law Angelo D'Amico and Bruno D'Amico (wife Sue) and nephews Michael and



David D'Amico and niece Gina Minchew (husband Brian) of Dayton. Also, nephews Anthony and John D'Amico from Cleveland, Ohio.



Antonio was born in Casale, Duronia, Italy, (Province of Campobasso) on May 8, 1940. His father, Guido Manzo,



received the Gold & Bronze Medal of Honor in the Italian



Army and died in battle in WWII in 1942. His mother Maria



also passed away in 1943 and is preceded in death by his sister Maria from Cleveland, Ohio.



Antonio retired from NCR and General Motors while also being co-owner of D'Amico's & Manzo's Restaurant in Centerville, Ohio for 17 years. He was a fierce soccer player, cook, and gardener. He truly enjoyed attending numerous sporting events for all his grandchildren and socializing at the flight deck at UD Flyers basketball games. He was the happiest and most fulfilled when all the grandchildren and family were eating dinner for the holidays at the house. His manicured lawn received several beautification awards by the City of



Kettering.



He was a active member of the John Pirelli Lodge (Sons of Italy) where he played Bocce nearly every week, including winning the Bocce Classic tournament one year. He also volunteered at the Italian Fall Festival for several years.



He was also an active member and past president of the Duronia Social Club and volunteered at the International World Affair Convention for decades.



The family has been members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish since 1974. Some of his fondest memories were vacationing with family in Italy and showing all the grandchildren where he and his wife Maria grew up. Cherished family vacations in Myrtle Beach, Florida, Hawaii, California, Montreal and New York. He was an avid fan of Juventus and the Italian National Soccer teams.



We wish to express our sincere appreciation for the amazing healthcare teams who helped Antonio and family during a very challenging year for all.



Thank you to all our friends and family for their continued prayers and support.



The family will receive friends Friday, March 5th from 9-10 am for a socially distanced visitation at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Catholic Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Entombment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens



Mausoleum.

