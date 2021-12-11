MANZO, Michael P.



Age 88, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born in Dayton to the late, Fiorangelo and Theresa (DiSalvo) Manzo. Preceding him in death is son, Frank M. Manzo; son-in-law, Jeff Sloneker; sisters, Antoinette Longhin, Anna Morrison, Mary Catherine Bissacco, Philomena Manzo and brother, Nicholas Manzo. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Juanita B. (Vancil) Manzo; children, Mary C. (Robert) Nutter, Judy (Tim) Kator, Chris Sloneker, Nicholas F. (Karen) Manzo; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Soundra Pratt and his dog, Lukey. He was a lifelong member of NCR Country Club and played in numerous Bogey Busters events. Mike was an avid golfer and looked forward to each spring planting the most beautiful garden. He was a participant in the Golden Gloves Chicago (at 17 years of age) and was declared the champion in his division. Mike worked for NCR for 30 years where he eventually retired from Waste Management as a supervisor. He was member of the VFW #9927, American Legion #598, Sons of Italy (Kettering). Mike was very active in the Catholic Church and had a very strong faith in God. Mikes family would like to extend a



special thank you to Dr. Bernard Rose for his kindness and



excellent care. Friends and family may visit from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, December 13 at St Charles Borromeo, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. You may view the



services online by visiting www.stcharles-kettering.org. Mike will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements trusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

