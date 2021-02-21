MAPES, Thelma M.



Age 101, passed away of natural causes on February 17, 2021.



She was a resident in the Charleston, SC, area for the past 13 years. Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, she spent the majority of her life in



Middletown.



In 1941, prior to the beginning of World War II, she married Robert Mapes. As he was



serving overseas, she supported the war effort by working in a factory making military materials. They were married for 70 years until his death in 2012. They had one son, Ronald



(Susan) of Summerville, SC.



Thelma worked for Middletown City Schools for thirty years as an elementary school secretary and later as a teacher's aide. She attended Christ Methodist Church in Middletown.



Avid golfers, she and her husband were members of Forest Hills Golf Club and then at Wildwood Golf Club. They also loved to travel.



They took many cruises, toured throughout Europe and the Caribbean, and visited Australia and all fifty U.S. states.



She is survived by her son; two grandchildren, Brad (Christina) and Lindsay Ables (Mark); and four great-grandchildren, Darcy Mapes and Elliot, Beckett, and Rivers Ables.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her honor may be made to Ashley Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2290 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston, SC 29414, or to the charity of your choice.



