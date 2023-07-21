Mapp, Lamar

Mapp Sr., Lamar



Lamar Mapp Sr., 63, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was born May 5, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Otha and Ruth (Crochran) Mapp. He is survived by his wife, Dianna (Bixler) Mapp, children, Angela Moss, Aija (Lyle Wilkerson), Lamar Jr. (Chelesea Alexander), Jasmine and Whitney Mapp, a host of grandchildren; brothers, Otha, Danny and Darrell Mapp and other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. Funeral service is Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



