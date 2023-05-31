Marburger, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Marburger age 83 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023. She was born the daughter of Donald F. & Virginia "Jenny" (Bonner) Berry on September 8, 1939, in Turtle Creek, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Berry. Mary is survived by her loving husband John Marburger of 46 years; son Richard (Judy) Marburger; daughter Melissa Wilson; grandson Jeremy Marburger; great grandson Nate; several nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. After 46 years of faithful employment, she retired from Mercy Hospital where she worked as the secretary. Mary was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ & was a longtime member of Open Bible Church of Springfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing volleyball with the Elderly United Chair Volleyball organization. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Friends & family may call on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held at12PM with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



