MARCHAL, James

"Hooker"

Age 73, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Born July 18, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Thomas & Maureen Marchal. Jim served with the 1/83rd

Artillery during the Vietnam War and was an avid veteran's advocate. He participated in the Honor Guard, founded a PTSD Support Group, and was a proud member of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Sue; his daughters, Carie (Scott) McKinney, Casey, and Carla Marchal; and his

favorite grandson, Zander McKinney. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. James will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

