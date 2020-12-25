MARCUM, Duane

X

March 28,1938 - December 2, 2020

Alton Duane Marcum was born in Fairfield, Ohio, to Stella and Glyndon Marcum. He worked for Mosler Safe Co. for many years. Later in his career he worked for The Butler County Prosecutor's Office until his retirement in 2010.

He moved to Sun City Center, Florida, in 2011 to be in warmer weather and be closer to family. He volunteered at Sun City Center Emergency Squad. He enjoyed family, friends and sports. He leaves behind Daughter Teresa Clement, Son Gary Marcum, Son Michael and wife Mickey, Grandson Ryan Marcum and Great-Grandson Adrian Marcum, along with many cousins and friends.

He will greatly be missed. In memory of Duane, please donate to your local food bank.

