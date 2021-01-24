MARDIS, Michael Lee "Flash"



Michael Lee Mardis, "Flash," age 75, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and June Mardis. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janet "Judy" Mardis. Michael is survived by his sister,



Susan Hubbell; significant other, Diana Reed; as well as



numerous other family members and friends. No services are being held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel.

