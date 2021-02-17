MARGERUM, Darlene



79, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on October 30, 1941, to



parents, Sherwood and Lillian Esther (Flannery) Jackson.



Darlene attended Calvary



Baptist Church and was a



lifetime member at Grace



Baptist Church. She dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Darlene is survived by her son, Stanley (Kathy) Margerum; brother, Duane (Norma) Jackson; sisters, Marlene DeFrates and Janie Shrout; grandchildren, Brandon, Jade, Samuel and Zoey Margerum and Holly (Ben) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Leah and Clint Roberts and Jason



Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by



husband, John F. "Jack" Margerum; daughter, Jennifer



Bennett; parents; brother, Don Jackson; and sisters, Carolyn Profitt and Sharon Moler. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Chuck Cotton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the



funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Garden.



Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com