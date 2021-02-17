X

Margerum, Darlene

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MARGERUM, Darlene

79, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on October 30, 1941, to

parents, Sherwood and Lillian Esther (Flannery) Jackson.

Darlene attended Calvary

Baptist Church and was a

lifetime member at Grace

Baptist Church. She dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Darlene is survived by her son, Stanley (Kathy) Margerum; brother, Duane (Norma) Jackson; sisters, Marlene DeFrates and Janie Shrout; grandchildren, Brandon, Jade, Samuel and Zoey Margerum and Holly (Ben) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Leah and Clint Roberts and Jason

Williams; as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by

husband, John F. "Jack" Margerum; daughter, Jennifer

Bennett; parents; brother, Don Jackson; and sisters, Carolyn Profitt and Sharon Moler. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Chuck Cotton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the

funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend. Burial will be at Grace Memorial Garden.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.