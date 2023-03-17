Margerum, Stanley Alan



Stanley Alan Margerum "Stan the Man", age 55, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County after a courageous six year battle with cancer. Stan was born September 28, 1967 in Middletown, Ohio to the late John "Jack" Margerum and Judith "Judi" Fox (Fabing). After graduating from Madison High School in 1985, he enlisted in the United States Army from 1985-1990. During his military time in the Army, he was a part of the 82nd Airborne, he served as a power train repair technician. Following his honorable discharge, he then joined the National Guard from 1990-1999 and continued his studies to graduate from Miami University in 1995. He utilized his Associates degree as a computer programmer, where he was currently employed at P.S. Data Services. Stan had many hobbies including but not limited to woodworking, working on cars, camping, biking for Multiple Sclerosis in honor of his sister, and participating in the TOSRV. For over 20+ years, he was heavily involved in Monroe Youth Sports. He not only was an extraordinary coach, he was a past president, treasurer, secretary for SOGFSA, commissioner for girls softball, and board member for baseball/softball/soccer. As the social butterfly he was, he gained many friendships and taught his players how to never give up and always have fun. Stan was a loving and devoted husband, daddy, dog dad, pops to his granddogs, uncle, friend and coach. He was married to his loving wife of 32 years, Kathy Margerum and was the proud father of four children; Brandon (Lisa) Margerum, Jade (fiancé Austin Engler) Margerum, Samuel Margerum and Zoey Margerum. In addition, he is survived by his niece Holly (Ben) Roberts; mother-in-law Linda Hester; step-father James "Jim" Fox and lifelong family friends, Tim, Alicia, Austin, Brady, and Riley Boeddeker. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Jennifer Bennett (Margerum); maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; father-in-law William Hester and bonus mom Darlene Jackson Margerum. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005 with a funeral service to follow on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the funeral home at 10:00am. Burial service will take place at Butler County Memorial Park. We would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Butler and Warren County for their exceptional care and compassion they have shown our family over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County in honor of Stan. Condolences for Stan's family may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

