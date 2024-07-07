Margolis (Abromowitz), Joyce



MARGOLIS, Joyce Abromowitz, age 70, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on July 4, 2024 after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Joyce was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1972. She went to The Ohio State University, graduating in 1976 with a degree in Business Administration.



Joyce met the love of her life, Robert Margolis at Ohio State, whom she married on January 1, 1977. Joyce worked briefly in the early years of their marriage. She elected to be a stay-at-home mom to raise her three children. She was the ultimate mom. She was very personable and never met a stranger.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Abromowitz and Shirley Davidson Abromowitz (both of blessed memory). She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Margolis; daughters, Michelle Margolis (Ilya Kruglov) and Susan Margolis-Merson (Konstantin Merson; and son, Steven Margolis (Sara Dobkin). She was a beloved grandmother to Sasha Glushkin, Henry and Jacob Merson, and Miriam and Theodore Margolis. She is survived by her brother, Howard Abromowitz (Judy) and her sister, Annie Roth (David). She was a beloved niece, aunt, and cousin to many.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2024 (TODAY) at 2pm at Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike Dayton, OH 45404, officiated by Rabbi Leibel Agar, followed by a memorial meal at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 7020 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45415.



Shiva will be held at the home of Robert Margolis, 1247 Retreat Lane, New Albany, OH 43054 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 8-10). Minyan services will be at 6pm each day led by Rabbi Aaron Portman. Visitors are welcome between 12pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue in Dayton, OH, The Alzheimer's Association, or the charity of your choice in her name. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



