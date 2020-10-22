MARKER, George Franklin



Age 97, (formerly of Kettering, OH) a resident of Brookhaven Retirement Community in Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born February 21, 1923, in Dayton, OH, to the late Lawrence M. and Pearl L. Marker. George served his country proudly as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force during WWII. He was a radio gunner flying on a "B17" plane with the famous "Green Dragon Strafers" where he received an air medal for the "Battle of Leyte Gulf".



After the war, he worked as a Brick Mason and when he retired, he volunteered at Carillon Historical Park where he enjoyed telling the history of the park to the visitors and especially the children who stopped by whichever building he was working at. He was a member of the Dayton Masonic Temple; served as past Master with the Mystic Lodge 405 and a member of the Eastern Star. He also served as President with the Kettering Senior Service Center.



George is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, in 2014, Hazel; his two brothers, Arthur Marker (Dayton, Ohio), James Marker (Ogden Utah); his sister, Betty Marker (Ogden, Utah); along with his two sisters-in-law and a grandson,



Randel Marker (NY).



He is survived by sons, Gary (Lori) Marker and Steven Marker, both of Winter Haven, FL, and a daughter, Darla (Steve) Titus, of Brookville, OH; grandchildren: Jenny (Corey) Robinson,



Jessica (Doug) Clark; 5 great-grandchildren, Calen, Kenley,



Kalei, Magnus, and Raegan.



A private family graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society or Hospice of Dayton. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Thank you for the love and care from the staff and nurses at Brookhaven Retirement Community Center and from Hospice of Dayton.

