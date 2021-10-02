MARKLEY, Daniel Ray



Age 83, of Tipp City, went home to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021. He was born November 29, 1937, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father



Roscoe Markley and mother Nellie Copeland.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barb (Schlotterer) Markley. Siblings – Norma (Del-deceased)



Divelbiss, Gerald (Betty-deceased) Markley, Clyde (Pat) Markley, Janet (Dave-deceased) Finton, and sister-in-law



Debbie Darnall (Dan Schlotterback); Children – Jodi (Tom) Hemmelgarn of Troy, OH, and Dawn (Dan) Simonds of Sarasota, FL; Grandchildren – Ryan Becker, Kristen Becker, Kyle (fiancé Janet) Becker, Sam (Kyla) Sunderland, and Madison



Simonds; three Great-Grandchildren - Grayson, Peyton, Jaylin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dan graduated from Roanoke High School (1955) and Purdue University (1967). Dan started his career in the research and development department at the Inland Division of GM and



retired after 25 years as an executive in the quality assurance department. Shortly after, he started his second career as



president of Edison Materials and Technology Center (EMTEC) where he worked for an additional 7 years.



Dan accepted Christ as his savior as a young adult and was an active member of the church throughout his life (Mt. Olive UCC, Salem Church of God, Covenant Church, and First Light Church of Vandalia). Dan's passion for service included



discipleship programs, church expansions, and outreach



construction ministries (Navajo reservation x2 and Brazil x2).



Dan enjoyed playing golf, annual trips to Pompano Beach, attending dance recitals/sporting events of his grandchildren, cheering for his Boilermakers (Boiler Up!), but mostly, spending time with his family. Dan was known for his strong work ethic, organizational skills, and his drive to make things better. Upon his retirement from General Motors, he was given a piece of sod as an illustration of his motto (DIRT FooT – acronym for "do it right the first time!").



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the many friends and family who have supported them during his courageous battle with kidney cancer.



Funeral arrangements will be handled by Morton-Whetstone of Vandalia, OH, where condolences to the family can be left. Dan has chosen to have his ashes scattered on the family farm in Roanoke, Indiana, where he had fond memories of playing as a child. A small private service is planned which will be



followed by a small family gathering.



If desired, contributions can be made in Dan's name to First Light Church of Vandalia, Ohio's Hospice (Miami Co.), or the charity of your choice.



"Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness." Lamentations 3:22-23.

