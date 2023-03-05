MARKLEY, Eugenie Faith Dennis "Janie"



Eugenie Faith Dennis Markley, "Janie" to her family and close friends, departed her earthly body February 25, 2023. Eugenie was born May 11, 1935, in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Col. Richard Alvin 'Dick' Markley; children Betsy Markley Janese (Woodrow), Stephanie Markley Seman (Scott), Richard D. Markley (Shana), and Ivie L. Markley; grandchildren Eve, Alexander "Bud", Amy, Natalie, Meredith, Noelle, and Nate; great-grandchildren Hayden, Laila, Nora, Avery, Aviana, Vesper, Blaine, and Mia; two brothers, Frank Dennis (Connie) and Budd Dennis (Melody); at home, her darling, furry grand-dog, Gracie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long close friends. She is preceeded in death by her parents Ulysses Wallace Dennis and Eulalia Pergram Dennis and her sister, Lela Kathyrn Dennis Stepp.



Janie graduated from Milton-Union High School in West Milton, Ohio, in 1953 and married Richard Markley June 13, 1953, with whom she was to celebrate seventy years of marriage.



She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of Eastern Star, Member of the West Milton Lioness Club, and a member of the West Milton Merry Grandmother's Club. Her years of service included membership on the Milton-Union School Board and served many years in various rolls within the Hoffman United Methodist Church, in West Milton. She was a historical researcher in her own right and was instrumental in writing about the History of Miami County.



Janie served her community while always being there for her husband and children, never missing an event, concert, play, and always ensuring that holidays and birthdays were the most special of times. She ended each phone call with her grandchildren by saying, "I love you to pieces!"



Janie was an avid reader and belonged to Ann's Book Club with her friends. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and working on her family tree. She shared her love of nature through describing the species of birds along the Stillwater River, shell finding adventures at the beach, and stargazing on a clear evening.



When Janie was not describing the world around her, she was painting it. She expressed herself through her artwork and her paintings represent her talent and passion. Her family will always cherish the beauty instilled in her home with her many portraits and paintings.



Always remember, she "loves you to pieces!"



A Celebration of Life at the Hoffman United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date.

