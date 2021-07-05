MARKS, David



David Marks, age 58, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born August 16, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Richard and Sylvia Marks. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Terry Meuret. David will be missed by his daughter, Paige Marks; grandchildren, Carter, Gavin and McKenna; siblings, Robert (Geri) Marks, Kathleen Meuret (Bob Epling), Jeffrey Marks, Laura (Jeffrey) Trego, and Steven (Robin) Marks; a host of nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Marsha who put a smile on David's face every day. Words cannot express our love and gratitude to David's second family; the staff and aides at Beechwood Home. David was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and golf. His love for family was shown in the way he handled his situation with Multiple Sclerosis over the past 30 years. He never complained, was always loving, positive and cheerful. Now he is able to run around Heaven under the watchful eye of mom and dad and having a beer with Terry. Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to Beechwood Home, 2140 Pogue Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. To share a memory of David or leave a condolence to his family, visit



