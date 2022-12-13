MARKUS-SPURLOCK, Beverly J.



Beverly J. Markus – Spurlock, age 87, of Germantown, OH, passed away, a Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Miamisburg, OH, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living Community. She was born in Dayton, OH, on February11, 1935, to the late Virginia (Johnson) and Avery Potts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Jack L. Markus in 1992, and her second husband Troy Spurlock in 2020; a daughter, Sheryl Geiger (2021); her brother Frank Potts; and a son-in-law, Tim Powell. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Brenda Powell; her son Michael "Mike" (Sarah) Markus; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister Marie Curtis. A Visitation will be held 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

