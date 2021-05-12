MARLER, Velma Jewel



Velma Jewel Marler, 93, of Somerville, Ohio, died May 9, 2021, at home surrounded by her



children and grandchildren. She was born April 15, 1928, in Mt. Vernon, KY, the daughter of the late Ott and Katie Kirby. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel, Alma, Marie and Joyce, and her brothers Sherman and Tom. She was



also preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children Charles D. Marler and her sons Billy Darrell (twin) died at birth and Charles Earl Marler. She is survived by her children Norma (Lynn) Kinkaid, Larry (Harriet) Marler, Linda Marler, Janice (Jeff) Brown and Barb (Tim) Laird, as well as her sister Janice Lovell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, John, Susan, Lance, Elizabeth, Katie, Dustin, Lindsey, and Michael. Velma also leaves behind her 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held at Cox Funeral Home, 80 Maple Drive, Mount Vernon, KY, private for immediate family Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 11 am- noon, all others are welcome from 12 pm to 2 pm. Funeral service will be from 2-3 pm, with



burial immediately after at The Ott Kirby Cemetery.

