MARLOW,



Lynne Katherine



78, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with her family by her side in Louisville, KY. She was born to the late William Peter and Margaret Brinkman Thaler in Dayton, OH. Lynne was involved in many community activities over the years including sitting on PTO boards, president of her neighborhood HOA, member of a singing group which visited nursing homes. She loved spending time with family and friends. Lynne had a green thumb and loved working in her yard. She was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed her nightly glass of wine. Later in life, Lynne started playing golf with her golf group, The Nine Holers, in Sarasota, FL. She was lucky enough to score a Hole in One.



In addition to her parents, Lynne was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Deborah Thaler.



Lynne is survived by her husband, James F. Marlow; daughter, Tanya Cox (Sean); son, Keith Marlow (Michelle); brother,



William Thaler; sister, Joan Virag (John); and grandchildren, Bailey, Olivia, Payton and Abraham.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. in Dayton, OH, at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ohio State University James Comprehensive Cancer Center at 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210 or https://cancer.osu.edu/ for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate/donate-to-a-special-fund.



Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home in Middletown, KY, is assisting with arrangements.

