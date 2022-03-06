MARSEE, Marilyn



Marilyn Marsee, 94 years young, went to Heaven Feb. 11, 2022. Marilyn was a loving mother and honored by her



children because she taught them the basics of life. Marilyn enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball, UD Flyers basketball, and loved to watch figure skating, the Lawrence Welk show, dog shows and the Puppy Bowl.



Survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: David (wife Cynthia) Marsee, Douglas Marsee, Teresa, Janette (David) Bruner, Peter Hackman (Edwin),



Heather Marsee, Ashley (Peter) Burling, Kayla (Jake) Byers,



Edward, Dane, Carol, Derek, Bob, Mary, Brian, and families, special niece Charla, friends JoAnn, Barb, Claudia, and other loved family and friends. Preceded in death by siblings, and children, Jean, Bill, Phyllis, Don, Dale.



Marilyn would ask everyone to pause and thank military members, veterans, police officers, fire fighters, and EMTs for their service. Marilyn's appreciation for those in the medical field led her to donate her body to Wright State University School of Medicine. Family would like to thank the staff of Vandalia Stonespring for their care and kindness. Memorial service to be held at a later date. ILO flowers, request donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, or to Greene County, OH (or your local) animal shelter.

