MARSHALL, Constance S.
Age 73, of Dayton, OH, received her heavenly wings April 20, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon
Wednesday, May 4, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment 11 am Thursday, May 5, at Red Oak Cemetery, Ripley, OH.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
