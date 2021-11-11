dayton-daily-news logo
X

MARSHALL, Deidra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARSHALL, Deidra E.

Deidra E. Marshall was born November 15, 1957, to the late Edward Riley and Dorothy

Riley Winborn. She passed away on November 1, 2021, at the age of 63. Deidra is

survived by her husband of 23 years, Robert Marshall, Sr.; son Robert Marshall, Jr; daughter Brandi Marshall; 7 grandchildren; and a host of other

relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday,

November 13, 2021, at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 11 am until time of service, 12 pm. Interment will follow at

Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel, Middletown, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BLACK, Michael
2
BROWN, Paul
3
BOWLING, Earl
4
ALEXANDER, Richard
5
CHANDLER, Helen
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top