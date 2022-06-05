MARSHALL, Elma Louise



Elma Louise Marshall 84, of Springfield, passed away May 31, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born July 21, 1937, in Clark County, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Ross and Martha Adeline (Kissell) Smith, Elma enjoyed bowling for many years and was a member of the W. I. B. C. She had been employed at Xander's Florist and at Target. Survivors include one brother; Roger Smith, sister-in-law; Jamie and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; Kenneth D. "Sonny" Marshall and her parents. At Elma's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com