MARSHALL, June Nawatha



Age 91 of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Trinity Community in Beavercreek, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 17, 1929, in Paintsville, KY, daughter of the late Daniel and Goldie Powers. June was preceded in death by her husband John B. Marshall II; 3 sons Thomas Scott Marshall, Nathan Daniel Marshall, Mark Anthony Marshall; one grandson Travis Daniel Marshall; one sister Betty Overholzer and son-in-law Mont A. Rhoades. She is survived by 2 daughters Nina and Bill Cooke, and Sharon Rhoades, one son John B. Marshall III, 7 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and



nephews. Graveside services for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 13 at 11:00am at Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in June's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

