MARSHALL, Rosemary



Rosemary Marshall of Mason, Ohio, died suddenly on January 30, 2022. She was born on August 30, 1946, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Esther Melvin Marshall. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Thomas and is survived by her brother Paul, and her sisters-in-law Claire and Judy Marshall. Rosemary was a devoted aunt to her six nephews and nieces Todd Marshall, Tiffany Marshall Bazewicz, Christopher Marshall, Bryan Marshall, Patrick



Marshall, and Kristin Marshall Thompson.



Rosemary graduated from Xenia high school in 1964 and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1968 from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. After graduation she taught elementary school in in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then returned to Ohio and earned a graduate degree in education from the University of Cincinnati. She taught elementary school in Mariemont before moving to Mason where she was a guidance counselor at Scarlet Oaks Vocational High School for more than 30 years.



She was an active member of the Heritage Presbyterian Church in Mason, serving in many leadership positions including the Board of Deacons and the Session. She was a caring and loving person volunteering in many charitable and



community activities. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this year, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.


