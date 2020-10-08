MARSHALL, Wesley Wayne "Spider" Age 80, of Riverside, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Kindred Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1939, in Dayton to parents, Paul and Mazie Marshall, who preceded him in death. He attended Dayton Public Schools and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1957. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after more than 37 years. Wesley married Regina Sutton on November 18, 1961, who survives him and on their 1st Anniversary, their first child, Kevin was born and is now deceased. Their second son, James, who is better known as J.R. was born in 1977 and survives. He is also survived by his grandson, Kevin, II and his brother, Mike Marshall. Wesley was a longtime member of the Kettering Banjo Society and the Beavercreek Strummers. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Monday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

