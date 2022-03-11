MARTIN, Boyd D.



Age 84 of Fairfield, entered into his eternal reward on



Monday, March 7, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Boyd was born in St. Charles, Virginia, on March 29, 1937, to the late Robert and Hazel



(Sherman) Martin. Boyd was a loving and humble man that had compassion for those that struggled, valued genuine friendships, and respected honorable men. He was a proud Marine that loved his country and its veterans. Anyone who really knew him will remember him for his moments of unbridled laughter when something struck him as funny. After a successful career at United Parcel Service, he and Phyllis



enjoyed many years of great health and warm winters in



Englewood, Florida. There he enjoyed golf, tennis and success in Senior Olympics competitions while making meaningful



relationships that he deeply prized. Boyd will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Phyllis Martin; his sons, Kevin (Lisa)



Bowman and Tim (Donna) Martin; his grandchildren, Brittney (Aaron), Erin (Jared), Ryan (Danielle), Kara (Jen); his great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Tyler, Austin and Lincoln; as well as many extended family members and close friends. Boyd is



reunited in Heaven with his parents and his siblings, Lawrence "Buck" Martin, Bobbie Zadie Elton, and Theresa Sullivan.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



