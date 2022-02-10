MARTIN, Byron Lionel "Barry"



Of Beavercreek, 75, passed away peacefully with family at his side after a brief illness on Friday, February 4, 2022. Barry was born August 30, 1946, in Barbourville, KY, to the late Dennis Martin and Vernetta (McDonald) Martin. A 1965 graduate of Beavercreek High School, he spent the summers of his early years on the farms of his grandparents in Kentucky. At the age of 12, he began working on construction sites with his father and was running his own crew by 18. He would spend the next thirty years working as a Master Carpenter constructing many homes and businesses around the Dayton area including his own home where he raised his family. He had a passion for sports and loved to fish and hunt. More than anything else though, he loved to spend time with his beloved wife and their grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Carolyn (Borton) Martin; their children Dr. Jarrod (Bernadette) Martin, Joshua (Jennifer) Martin, and Janna (Matthew) Noble all of Beavercreek; his brother Denny (Jeanie) Martin of Raleigh, NC; and sister Janice (Martin) Collier of Hazard, KY. He is also survived by his sons John Martin and Chris Martin of Dayton; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his nephews David Martin and Harley Ludwig; his parents Dennis and Vernetta Martin; brother Terry Martin; and brother-in-law Dr. Ronald Collier. The family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek on Saturday, February 12th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow and interment at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Rd., Fairborn, Ohio. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

