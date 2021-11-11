MARTIN, Charles

MARTIN, Jr.,
Charles Robert
Age 52, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sonja Martin; father, Charles Martin Sr.;
mother, Beatrice Daniels; mother-in-law, Joyce Walker; son, Charles Martin III; daughter, Charle' Martin; stepson, Derrick Humphrey; sister, Carla Renee' (Derris) Mitchell; grandchildren, Ja'Shawn Young Jr., Eisa Humphrey; five sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be held 12 noon, Friday, November 12, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hours 10 am-12 pm. Family will
receive friends 11 am-12 pm.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
