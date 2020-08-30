MARTIN, Duane "Skip" Age 39, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020, in Lebanon, Kentucky. He was born September 27th, 1980, in Ephrata, PA, the son of Mahlon G. and Lois H. Martin. Duane was a truck driver all his life, most recently with Questliner Trucking Co. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Football fan. Duane always had a smile on his face and was a great friend to everyone. He is survived by his parents, Mahlon and Lois Martin; his wife, Jessica L. (Capper) Martin of Springfield; his siblings, Colleen (Nathan) Eberly, Roxanne (Lloyd Jr.) Sauder, Suetta (Leon) Martin, Audrey (Dalton) Kurtz and David Martin; mother-in-law, Melinda Capper (Eric McCall) and father-in-law, Thomas Webb (Crystal Webb); grandmother-in-law, Mo Capper; brothers-in-law, Steven Capper, Dylan Capper and T.J. Webb; his best friend, Delwyn (Emily) Ebersole and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Duane is preceded in death by his grandparents; his best friend's daughter, Alyssa Ebersole. A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, September 1st at 1:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor LeRoy Martin officiating.The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing and mask are requested during your visit to the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Live streaming will begin at the time of service through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page.



