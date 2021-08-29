MARTIN, Elaine D.



Elaine D. Martin went home to be with the Lord, August 24th, 2021. She was born in Great Falls, Montana, on October 31st, 1938, the daughter of



Arthur and Doris (Abernathy) Muir. Elaine was a 1956 graduate of Great Falls High School and moved to the New Carlisle area in 1958. She was a



member of 1st Lutheran Church in Donnelsville. She had served as a scout den mother, a loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. She leaves many people to cherish her memory. She worked at Paris Department Store and Mountain State Telegram Company before moving to Ohio. She was the CEO of Janeco Cleaning Supply in Springfield, Ohio. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing tennis. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald E., sisters, Barbara King, Shirley Cannon, Kay Warzeka, and Artha King, two grandchildren, Donald S. and Jessica A.



Martin. Elaine is survived by one daughter, Melissa A.



(Deborah) Martin of Decatur, GA, four sons, Greg Martin of Daytona Beach, FL, Scott (Vicki) Martin of Medway, OH, Brett (Debra) Martin of New Carlisle, OH, Dan Martin of Dayton, OH, and daughter-in-law, Karen Martin of New Carlisle, OH. Eight grandchildren, Jodi Slaughter, Trevor, Ty, and Jordan Martin of Florida, Samantha and Michael Martin of New Carlisle, Justin Martin of Dayton, OH, and Austin Martin of New Carlisle, OH, and sister-in-law Joyce East of Florida,



numerous great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews,



cousins and dear friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of



flowers, memorial contributions have been requested to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



